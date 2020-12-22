Rihanna To Release Caribbean Cookbook

Rihanna continues to make her mark on the fashion and beauty industries with Fenty Skin, Fenty Beauty, Savage x Fenty, and her most recently announced, activewear line. However, it appears that the “Umbrella” singer is also seeking to dive into the world of lifestyle and home as well.

In an interview with Closer, the 32-year-old mogul shared plans to prepare a Caribbean cookbook inspired by some of her favorite Bajan dishes. The latest power move for the serial entrepreneur was actually inspired by quarantine, which gave her more time to indulge in the little things that bring her joy, such as cooking.

“I love what I do – but I am always busy and quarantine gave me the time to do things I wouldn’t always have been able to do – watch an entire box set in a day, cook, go for walk. It’s important we do little things we enjoy and are kind to ourselves,” said RiRi. “At first it was strange because I am not used to being still – but during quarantine, you have no choice but to be still. Then you start to realize during lockdown you are stuck there with your own thoughts and your imagination and it really helped my creativity blossom.”

The singer adds that she loves “food from my Barbadian roots and eats a lot of fresh fish,” in addition to favorites like “mac ’n’ cheese, Shepherd’s pie, and rum punch.”

Naturally, with the launch of each new venture, fans are left to wonder if they will ever get another Rihanna album. To this, the “Rude Boy” singer says that she’s “always working on my music.”

While Rihanna is an amazing recording artist, she’s an even better businesswoman, which explains why her music has seemingly taken a backseat to her ventures. In 2020, she made the Forbes list of America’s Richest Self-made Women with an estimated net worth of $600 million.