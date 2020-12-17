MadameNoire Featured Video

Beauty and business mogul Raynell “Supa” Steward had a whirlwind year in terms of her romantic relationships. She broke up with her fiancé and father of her second child Louis, she began dating a man whose name we didn’t even get a chance to know—although he was all over her social media for a time and now, apparently, she’s dating a new man—a familiar face for some of us.

It’s Sage The Gemini.

Sage, whose real name is Dominic Wynn Woods, is a rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer. But to be honest, he’s best known for being the ex-boyfriend of fellow singer Jordin Sparks.

You may remember that things between the two didn’t necessarily end that well. Not only did Sparks learn that Sage was cheating on her, there was secretly recorded audio of him claiming that he never had true feelings for her.

In fact, he was heard saying, “…those are pictures, everything was f–king horrible. That sh–t was f–king dumb. She got on my nerves I wanted to stab her!”

Sage claims the entire relationship was a PR stunt in order to gain more attention for their albums.

He also disclosed details about the money Jordin lent him ($70,000 to be exact) to be put toward his new home.

Money is important to discuss her given the financial stability Supa has built for herself over the years. I don’t know Sage’s situation. But given the fact I can’t name a single song by him, I’d say she’s doing better than he is. And there’s a chance that he might try to get some money out of Supa as well.

And given Supa’s own comments about Louis and his lack of funds, it wouldn’t be the first time she’s been with a man who had more to gain than love and affection by being with her.

Alright, so there’s the background.

Interestingly enough, Gossip in the City, reported that back in 2011, Supa penned an interesting Facebook status about her philosophy when it comes to dating.

She wrote: “I never pre judge a man. If I’m interested in you. I allow myself to get to know you for myself. No matter how many rumors are spreaded. I make my own final judgment. That’s one of my best qualities.”

Supa shared this status in her Instagram stories recently after she and Sage had been seen together—both out and in what appeared to be Supa’s home.

Afterward, Sage, in an interview with The Shade Room, confirmed that the two are dating.

While he didn’t reveal how long the two had been dating, he did say, ““…[Yes], me and Nell are together, and I intend to keep it that way.”

We don’t know how long they’ve been engaging romantically but Sage did say that the two have known each other for 11 years.

He also wanted us to know, “I claim my girl.”

Given his past—being linked to both Jordin Sparks and Blac Chyna, Sage said, “Support me in being the man that I am supposed to be for her. And wish me luck on love progress and consistency…”

Time will tell, sir.