Supa Cent Responds To Critics Who Believe She Moved On From Her Ex Too Soon

Less than two months ago, Supa Cent was making headlines. This time, instead of celebrating her business acumen, people were discussing her relationship drama. Her fiancé and father of her daughter Lou was exchanging sexual messages with a girl he knew was 17-years-old.

At the time, I was happy to see that instead of fighting to protect a relationship wrought with disrespect, she chose to love herself.

Within the past few days there has been a new development in terms of Supa’s love life.

There’s a new mystery man on her Instagram page. The two are cuddled up, kissing one another. , the official reveal came with a full video montage, including a caption where Supa declared that she just wanted to love on him.

Apparently, the video garnered too much unwarranted attention. People wondered not only how she had moved on so quickly. But also why she was posting this new dude on social media—given what happened in her last two relationships.

Eventually, Supa deleted the post.

Still, she left the onlookers with a message via her Instagram page.

She wrote, “I’m not about to waste one man time to make another man jealous. I’m too old for that btch a$$ sh*t! When I was broke up with dude last year for 3 months, I didn’t post anybody or make it seem like I was dating.

I knew I wasn’t ready then. I was single but still in love with somebody. My last relationships ended the day I was humiliated publicly and privately. I knew I wasn’t going back.

I told myself I was going to date and be open to anything good that comes my way! Idc what happened in the past. No man is about to keep me from moving on and loving again!

Everyone have they own method with moving on and that’s fine. Apply your method to your life and don’t try to push it on mines.”

Welp, there you have it.