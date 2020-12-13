MadameNoire Featured Video

There are just certain things that are not appropriate Christmas gifts. Just because these things are on the shelf at a store, it doesn’t mean that they belong in a gift box. There have been plenty of times I have received gifts that I can buy for myself or that I wouldn’t buy at all. If it’s the thought that counts, think before you buy. When you purchase something, it’s important to buy with purpose and intention besides consideration. Here are some things that you shouldn’t be buying as Christmas gifts.

Fragrance sets

If you want to get someone a fragrance, go to Sephora or Macy’s and pick up their favorite perfume or cologne. Don’t be cheap. The fragrance sets in the drug store are not gift worthy. Maybe for a teenager, but not an adult.

Body Washes & Lotions

Whatever I wash and lotion my body with is a personal purchase, not something I look forward to someone gifting me with. Giving someone something for their hygiene can also be offensive and make them think you are trying to indirectly tell them they aren’t taking care of themselves in some way. Plus, it’s a lazy gift choice.

Hair Care Products

The way a woman cares for their hair can be very particular. When it comes to hair care products, leave that up to her. They may be a product junkie or have a hard time finding what to use in their hair, so you may think that gifting them with some high-end deep conditioners and curl cremes may be appropriate. It’s not.

Candles

Again, another lazy gift that isn’t appropriate for Christmas. They smell nice and are a common favorite but it’s not a very thoughtful gift. Unless the person asked for candles, don’t put it in the gift bag.

Fake Jewelry/Accessories

If you’re not going to Kay’s, Zales, Macy’s or any fine jewelry retailer, don’t even think about getting any jewelry. Gifting someone with costume or fake jewelry is cheap and insulting. Plus, this type of jewelry isn’t meant for long term wear and can irritate the skin.