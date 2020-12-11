MadameNoire Featured Video

Being an expectant mother at any time is exciting, but it can also be incredibly stressful. You have to prepare yourself to not only carry new life but also prepare yourself for all the work that will come when your baby is born and how your life will change. However, there is an added layer of worry that comes with being pregnant during a pandemic. You have to do your best to try and stay healthy with a compromised immune system. The functions that would usually take place to celebrate this major milestone in life aren’t safe to throw (gender reveals and baby showers). Family and friends who would support you after delivery in this current time will no longer be allowed to visit you at the hospital. The whole experience can have quite the impact on your emotions and even the way you feel physically. I can attest to that from my own experience of delivering my first child in the spring, early in this coronavirus saga.

But one thing that will make any mom-to-be feel good during this time is thoughtful gift — and not just one that’s solely for the baby cooking in her belly. So to help women carrying children during the pandemic pamper themselves, we came up with a few gifts we’re sure they’ll benefit from, physically and emotionally.

A woman’s skin from head to toe can either glow in ways it never has during pregnancy, or it can go absolutely through it due to the hormone spike and stretching. Alleviate stressed skin with help from the brand Evereden’s skin essentials kit for a mama-to-be. The essentials include a belly mask both for the first and second trimesters, as well as the second and third. It also comes with a stretch mark cream that improves skin elasticity and a healing balm that can cure everything from chafed nipples to simple dry hands. Every product is hydrating, and per their uses, safe for new moms.