Back in July, British YouTube personality Nicole Thea passed away while eight months pregnant with her first child. Her uncle told media that the 24-year-old was suspected to have had a massive heart attack, with symptoms beginning while she was at home, eventually killing both her and her unborn son, Reign. That was as far as coverage of this tragic maternal death went in terms of causes.

But months later, her partner, musician and dancer Global Boga, did a video on her YouTube channel stating that they finally had real answers as to what happened to the otherwise healthy dancer and makeup artist.

“That’s what they’re saying, this is what caused the death,” he said in regards to the heart attack determination.

But Boga stated in the recent video that the mother-to-be and their son couldn’t survive the blood flow blockage to her heart because not only did it take “so long” for the ambulance to show up when they called for it, but also, the medical report revealed that once she made it to the hospital, she was sent to the wrong specialty medical unit to address her symptoms.

“Why are they now coming to say that they mistakenly called the wrong unit? They called the wrong unit,” he said. “They probably called some junk unit for my pregnant wife. They probably called a headache unit, for my pregnant wife who described and they knew what the condition was. They have a record. They have everything of the conversations of whatever.”

“How is that possible? I need lawyers,” he added, saying he wants to take action against the hospital and needs help obtaining the resources for himself and Thea’s family to be able to do so.

“I know my wife’s mom is not sleeping on this. She never will. And I will never. My soul will not rest because this is more than damage. The kind of damage they have caused, it’s not something money can replace,” he said.

Grieving the loss of Thea, whom he calls his “wife,” Boga said, “They’ve f–ked up my whole life. They f–ked up my everything.”

“When I close my eyes, I just see pain,” he added. “I just see pain. So I can’t even sleep.”

Boga said he wanted to share this information in the hopes of warning not only future mothers but their also partners to be vigilant in making sure their concerns are heard if things seem awry. Followers of the vlogger said she had spoken about her struggle to breathe and pain after walking short distances, only for her midwife to allegedly say it was normal.

“I come and hear it was a silly mistake from some hospital and nurses or whoever. It’s crazy sh-t. So something in me, I know it’s my wife just telling me to let pregnant folks and people that are pregnant, let them know that you need to be aware,” he said. “You need to be more aware. When you go to one check, go double check. Tell them to be sure. I know this caused a lot of shookness in people and pregnant people that wanted to have babies. A lot of people. Guys look at how happy Nicole was. Look at how happy my wife was. [cries] From the first day she told me she was pregnant to the last day, she was so happy.”

“They didn’t just take two lives, but they’ve destroyed so many futures,” he continued. “Did they know what plans she had? They didn’t know what plans I had for her. They didn’t know what plans we had…They didn’t know what plans we had for Reign. They have crushed everything.”