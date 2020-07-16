Pregnant YouTube Star Nicole Thea’s Suspected Cause Of Death Revealed

Family members of Nicole Thea, the 24-year-old UK-based pregnant YouTube star who died on Saturday at eight months pregnant, are sharing new details regarding her tragic passing.

Thea’s fans and supporters were in shock after hearing of the devastating complications which claimed the life of the young mother and her unborn son named Reign. According to Thea’s uncle Charles Murray, she died of a suspected massive heart attack.

“She had it in her house and she was telling her partner that she had pains in her chest and her back,” Murray told the Daily Mail. “She was a dancer and we don’t think she had any underlying health problems. It is terrible — but we won’t know for sure until we have the post-mortem.”

Thea was a successful social media influencer and built her following as an artist, dancer and creative who sold accessories. Thea and her partner, Global Boga, another popular dancer and artist, announced they were expecting their first child in April.

As we know, Black women continue to account for the largest demographic of the maternal mortality rate. In the UK, the chance of death is 1 in 2,500 for Black mothers according to the UK Confidential Enquiry into Maternal Deaths. In the United States, the rate for Black women is three to four times higher than their white counterparts.

Thea’s mother announced the tragic news to her followers on Sunday and posted one of the last video’s Thea made for her YouTube subscribers. The video detailed a cast process showing Thea making a mold out of her belly.

“As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened,” Thea’s mother wrote. “Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven.”

She also shared that Boga would allow for the rest of her pre-scheduled content to post as the weeks continue.

We are continuing to send Thea’s family support and hope that they are surrounded by love and care in this difficult time.