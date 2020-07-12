U.K YouTuber Nicole Thea Dies While Eight Months Pregnant

Popular British YouTube personality Nicole Thea has sadly passed away. Thea was eight months pregnant and her son also died as well. Her family revealed on her Instagram page that she died on the morning of July 11.

To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning. Also Nicole pre-schedule a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired. As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened. Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven.

Thea was expecting a son with Jeffrey Frimpong who goes by Global Boga and is half of the music group the Ghana Boyz. Thea’s cause of death has not been revealed. Thea, who lived in London, was 24-years-old.

Frimpong was excited about expecting a child with Thea. In his last post on his Instagram page, he’s dancing next to a stroller he had for his unborn child.

Her YouTube channel has over 75,000 subscribers who watch her slew of videos that focus hair, dance, travel and recently her pregnancy. Her Instagram has over 117,000 followers.

Her followers flooded the comments of the post announcing her death with messages of shock and condolences. One person, who referred to Thea as her big sister, also posted a loving tribute in the comments.

“I ALL ALWAYS LOVE YOU NICOLE, I can’t believe I’ve lost my big sister, the one person I could relate to in ALL aspects of life, thank you for the wonderful memories , the laughs , the fights , the cussing out wars. YEARS AND YEARS worth of good times and that’s what I will always remember. I love you sis.”

A fellow influencer from the U.K, Chanel Ambrose, also expressed being in disbelief over Thea’s death.

“I literally cannot believe I am posting this, but this has broken my heart so deeply,” she captioned a picture of Thea pregnant. “Our beautiful baby girl Nicole Thea sadly passed yesterday morning with her baby boy, Baby Reign. What haunts me is how you can be here and then gone the next.”

Condolences to Thea’s family and Frimpong.