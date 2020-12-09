MadameNoire Featured Video

Brandi Boyd is thanking people for their kind words and encouragement, but she is making it clear that she’s just fine after the abusive incident in her home.

The former Love and Hip Hop Hollywood star was heard being cursed out and threatened by her husband, producer Max Lux, during an Instagram Live that could only capture audio. It sounded as though a physical altercation was occurring, with Lux telling her “I’m about to f–k you up b—h while one of the kids cried in the background. But in a new Instagram video following the controversy, Boyd downplayed the situation.

“I just want to take this time to thank everyone for your positive prayers and good energy,” she said, voice very shaky as though she were close to tears. “I’ve been praying and meditating and trying to get a hold on everything inside.”

She went on to show off her body in the effort to let people know there were no bruises on her body. We’re not sure if that was her attempt at trying to say that he didn’t physically abuse her, because she wouldn’t outright say that. If she did, it would run counter to her comments on the original Live, where she could be overheard saying to her kids, “Last time y’all see him beat on me.”

“I have no bruises, no marks on my neck, on my body,” she said in the new clip as she moved the camera around her tiny frame. “I’m okay.”

What she did say was that no one, man or woman, ever needs to get violent and that she wouldn’t be being honest with herself if she tried to act as though she were a victim.

“Nobody needs to ever be physical. And a lot of what was heard was only portions. There was more layers to things that was not on Live,” she said. “I just want to say, at some point I have to realize that people are not being honest when they play the victim and there’s way more to the story and that’s left out.”

This message is similar to what was posted to her Instagram after the alarming Live, where she claimed that “I was choking him and fighting him all he did was verbal abuse me back.”

In her latest live, she didn’t say that he didn’t touch her, but she just wanted to show that “I’m not marked up. I have nothing on my arms. I’m okay.”

Plenty of people were worried for Boyd after the incident, from her former Love and Hip Hop Hollywood cast mate Hazel E to Evelyn Lozada, a past victim of abuse who actually shared a prayer with her. Though Boyd seems shaken and people have commented that she’s not being fully open about what happened, she is grateful for everyone’s concern.

“God bless everyone,” she said. “Please, just pray for my family.”