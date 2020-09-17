She Tried It: YGN’s Pre-Tied, Satin-Lined T-Shirt Bun Wraps

At this point in my re-transition to natural hair, stuff is getting real. All of those little cute hairstyles I have been telling y’all about — like my quarantine curls — are not taking nearly as well nor are they holding up nearly as long. And having to do all of the blending work that is required to wear my kinky curly clip-ins every time I walk out of the door is getting old. So, I’ve been back on the prowl in search of another protective style.

I eventually decided to hire a traveling stylist to come and install knotless box braids because I’m still too shook to go to a hair salon. However, as I eagerly await my appointment, I’ve been in need of a style that is quick and cute to wear on store runs, trips to the mailbox, and while taking the baby for a walk, which is something that always seems to end with one of our new neighbors coming over to welcome us to the neighborhood. Just when I started to consider going back to the creamy crack again, You Go Natural’s T-Shirt Bun Wraps practically fell out of the heavens.

What I love most about the t-shirt turbans is that they’re pre-tied, which means that wearing one is as simple as putting on a hat. Secondly, they’re satin-lined. They slip on with ease and you don’t have to worry about the material causing friction or drying out your hair. The cherry on top is how well they’re made. All of the t-shirt bun wraps are made of a soft, comfortable jersey knit fabric that looks absolutely beautiful. Each wrap is hand-tied and an added bonus is that they can be machine washed cold on the gentle setting.

You Go Natural is the Black-owned and operated brainchild of founder Monique Little who, in addition to being a business owner, is a wife and mom. The company was founded with the intention of helping Black women protect their natural hair without sacrificing style.

“You Go Natural was born out of this foundation of playing many roles and needing a hair covering that could go with me in every aspect of my life,” Little explains on the YGN website. “We all play many roles and sometimes life can get busy. “Sometimes, there’s just no time to fuss with our hair. This is why YGN wraps were created. I designed YGN Headwraps with both the functionality and beauty in mind to make protecting and styling your hair effortless and elegant every single time.”

YGN’s products are most certainly living up to the brand’s mission statement. The T-Shirt Bun has allowed me to step out confidently while protecting my hair as I navigate two complex transitions: moving into a new home and growing out my relaxer.