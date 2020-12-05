Madamenoire Featured Video

A female and Black-owned greeting card company is here to make sending holiday cards during a pandemic a breeze. Back in April, we featured Culture Greetings in our Buy Black Friday series and now we are spotlighting their new line of culturally diverse greeting cards and gifting supplies. Culture Greetings, which was founded by Dr. Dionne Mahaffey, is a digital-to-print platform that features bespoke greeting cards, card templates and gift supplies that focus on showcasing the Black and brown community on their products.

To send a holiday greeting card to a loved one, you go to their website and type the thoughtful message you want to appear in your card. Since Christmas time is here, you may want to send a little gift as well, so there’s an option to add a gift card from Amazon, Target, Starbucks and more. Once you’re done, you submit it and Culture Greetings will print your card and make sure it is delivered to your loved one. The selection includes cards for Kwanzaa, Christmas and Season’s Greetings cards that you can personalize with your own photo. Prices of the greeting cards range from $3.99 to $4.25. Take a look at the holiday cards below.

If you’d rather wrap and bag your gifts to deliver in person, Culture Greetings is also offering wrapping paper and gift bags, which you can see below.

Besides having cards for special occasions, birthdays and holidays, Culture Greetings also offers social justice cards. According to their website, these cards “convey the concept of fair and just relations between our community and society, as measured by the distribution of wealth, opportunities for personal activity, and social privileges.” There are cards that demand justice for Elijah McClain and Breonna Taylor that can be sent to Attorney Generals of the cities they were killed in as well as Black Lives Matter cards and much more. Take a look here.