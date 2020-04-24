Buy Black Friday: Culture Greetings

These days, you might be especially inclined to let someone know that you love them and are thinking about them. But that doesn’t mean you want to risk your health going to the pharmacy to buy card and then risk it again going to the post office.

But we’re not going to let the virus stop us from spreading the love. Culture Greetings is the company that can help you. They allow you to order cards online, include a personalized message in a digital font that mimics handwriting, and then they ship it for you.

It’s easy, affordable, safe, and most importantly thoughtful.

Founder Dr. Dionne Mahaffey describes “ the process of selecting and sending cards as easy as posting on social media or sending a text message. The Culture Greetings website offers a tutorial of the entire process. In addition to greeting cards, the company offers gift cards from Amazon, Home Depot, iTunes and several other brands that can be included in the mailing.”

Mahaffey added, “It’s also a great idea to spread love to healthcare workers, first responders and those who can’t get visitors like seniors in nursing homes and youth in children’s hospitals. Why not make calls to local agencies and facilities to get a list of mailing addresses and names,” she added.

Unlike other popular greeting card companies, Culture Greetings features images of Black and Brown people, including cultural references specific to Black people.

You can see their selection of over 1,500 greeting cards at CultureGreetings.com.

Check out some of our favorites on the following pages.