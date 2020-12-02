Madamenoire Featured Video

Now that Tamar Braxton is single—after ending the relationship with boyfriend David Adefeso, some of her fans are pining for that old thing.

On Twitter, a fan posted an old video clip from Tamar’s music video, “All the Way Home,” which featured scenes of she and her ex-husband Vincent Herbert together. At the time, the two were still a couple. The fan posted this clip of Vince and Tamar hugged up on one another with the following commentary, that has since been deleted.

“Yaasss!!!! @TamarBraxtonHer Im still praying for my favorite singer [muscle emoji, praying hands emoji] am I the only one want her and Vince to get back together?”

Tamar saw the tweet and responded.

Perhaps this woman thought the two would be best suited for one another after Vince came to Tamar’s defense in one of the many back and forths between herself and David.

You may remember that when David reached out to Vince to pick up Tamar’s belongings, he responded with an alleged text message that accused David of not only lying about Tamar being violent with him but also accused him of making threats to her in the car.

And because Tamar herself has said that she and Vince are in a good place, folks are hoping that will translate into a reconciled marriage.

Still, Vincent and Tamar have enough of their own history that seems to have warranted the divorce—even after over a decade of marriage.

There were rumors, corroborated by her sisters and mother, of Vincent’s abuse. Strangers have called authorities with eye witness reports of Vincent biting Tamar.

While Tamar herself has never acknowledged Vincent’s abuse, I doubt there would be a reason for her family and strangers to lie.

But the allegations aside, if you watched “Braxton Family Values” or “Tamar and Vince,” then you know there were a variety of issues facing those two. They didn’t always communicate well. They didn’t to know how to fight fair and honestly, Vincent seemed to have an issue respecting his wife.

Most times, it’s best not to look backward.