Madamenoire Featured Video

If you’ve been a Married at First Sight viewer for at least a few seasons, chances are, you remember Luke Cuccurullo from Season 8 in Philadelphia. For context, that was the same season as successful couple Keith and Kristine, and the not-so-successful Will and Jasmine. And while those couples were memorable too, Luke went down in history as one of the worst husbands on the series during his short-lived marriage to Kate Sisk. If you’ll recall, he said that Kate was physically not his type. He told her that kissing her left him feeling repulsed and “dead inside.” And even worse, despite saying such things and giving the impression that he wasn’t interested in her, he slept with her off-camera and asked that she keep that private. When confronted about it, he claimed he only consummated the marriage for Kate. And then there was the fact that he accused her of having a drinking problem as a way to avoid accountability. Drama, drama, drama.

Of course, they both ran to freedom by the end of the season, and now it seems that Luke has found a new love. The lady in his life is a Black woman.

The MAFS alum first started posting Sammi Damianna Di Giacinto on his Instagram in August, including a video of him helping her do the big chop, cutting and eventually shaving all of her hair off.

Since then, they’ve traveled, dyed their hair blonde, worked out and dressed up for Halloween together and now they seem to share a puppy (named Studley). The two made it very official with photos for the Thanksgiving holidays. Prior to that, Sammi, who doesn’t post images of him, commented on a photo of them together on his page saying, “Yes he’s my boyfriend everyone just not when he farts on me #hubbiematerial.”

He also confirmed she was his girlfriend after someone commented on that same image asking if he’d “come out of the closet YET????” to which he replied, “clearly not if I am posting with my girlfriend, but that was a good one.”

Sammi, daughter of an African-American mother and Italian father, is also based in Philadelphia. She’s 24 and seems to have a playful personality while also being outspoken when it comes to injustices against Black people. She got Luke to go to the National Museum of African American History and Culture so you know it’s real.

For the record, Luke did say that his type was “exotic” women with darker features, so it looks like he’s found what he’s been looking for in a partner.