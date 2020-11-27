You may have found that during this extended time we’re spending at home these days, you have more time to devote to the hobbies and activities that have eluded you in the hustle and bustle of our everyday lives. For many of us that means reading.

For this week’s edition of Buy Black Friday, we’re highlighting books from Black authors. Check out our list of must-reads for this year on the following pages. If you’re like me, you’ve given more than enough money to Amazon. So with this list, we’ll also be recommending some Black bookstores you can support as you check out these enthralling reads.

Check them out on the following pages.