Natural hair care brand Ecoslay creates products that ensure that you “slay your look, not the planet.” Since 2015, the Black-owned brand has been sticking to natural, vegan ingredients with their array of products which include moisturizers, conditioners, gels, stylers, oils and cleansers. Their latest product, a rice pudding leave-in conditioner and moisturizer, is made with rice water, jasmine, and vanilla essential oils and promises to “quench our dry locks” and not weigh your curls down. I was excited to see if it was the lightweight leave-in/moisturizer I was looking for.

I applied the rice pudding as a leave-in conditioner after I washed my hair and did the L-O-C method. It didn’t have the greatest smell, but that made me feel confident that they truly did stick to their vegan, no-filler formula. It is packaged in a bottle with a pump which makes it easy to apply liberally all over my curls. I noticed my hair had a nice slip and shine to it as I detangled my hair. Detangling was a breeze once I saturated my wet curls with it. My hair was bouncy as well.

When my hair dried, it was still soft. Out of routine, I braided my hair once I was done with wash day and once I took the braids out I was surprised to find that they had a definition. My hair didn’t frizz up throughout the day either, so I got results that I didn’t even expect.

The rice pudding leave-in/conditioner usually sells for $18 but is currently on sale for $16.

Ecoslay’s other products include the Orange Marmalade Curl Definer, the Banana Cream (leave-in treatment or moisturizing mask), Ginger and Moringa Tea (a hair rinse), Moonshine (an after-shower lotion) and Matcha Boost (rinse-out hair conditioner). You can shop for their products here.