She Tried It: EcoSlay’s Orange Marmalade Curl Definer Gave My Curls The Boost They Needed

I’ve been natural for over a decade, so I pretty much have my staple products that I turn to to keep my curls and coils on point. However, there’s always room for a new addition if my tresses find them worthy and EcoSlay’s Orange Marmalade Curl Definer has been added to my list.

When I read the ingredients, it sounded more like a juice from a nearby juice bar than a curl definer. The smoothie-like cocktail consists of sweet orange essential oil, flaxseed and agave nectar extract and Aloe Vera juice. It even has to be kept in the refrigerator after you open it. Not only did I want to see if it could give my curls a boost, but I was intrigued because it seemed like it could be a product that promote healthy hair. Orange essential oil can infuse your curls with vitamins. Aloe Vera juice conditions your hair and prevents an itchy scalp. Flaxseed is a great moisturizer for your hair and prevents breakage.

I applied a healthy amount of the Orange Marmalade Curl Definer to my damp hair in sections. I was pleasantly surprised at how slippery and soft my hair became as I brushed the curl definer into my hair with my Con-Air brush. The ingredients had me hoping that there would be a sweet, citrus-like smell as I put it in my hair but there was no fragrance at-all. While that was a bit disappointing, that feeling faded when I saw the results after leaving my hair braided overnight.

When I took out my braids the curls I was met with shiny and bouncy curls. There was no frizz thanks to the hold that the product gives. Throughout the day, my curls were intact but there was a bit of dryness. I am not sure if that was because of the cold New York City air or the product. If it was summertime, I would have definitely done a wash-n-go with this product.

If you would like to test out this product, it’s pretty easy on the pockets. Right now, the 4 oz bottle costs $10, the 8 oz bottle is $16 and the 16 oz bottle is $24. If you become a EcoSlay subscriber, you can save five percent one each purchase.

Besides the Orange Marmalade Curl Definer, other products in the EcoSlay family, which consists of all-vegan products, include the Banana Cream (leave-in treatment or moisturizing mask), Ginger and Moringa Tea (a hair rinse), Moonshine (an after-shower lotion) and Matcha Boost (rinse-out hair conditioner). Take a look at all of their products here.

Here’s my results: