20/20 by ABC News and The Courier Journal in Louisville, Kentucky recently collaborated for an in-depth special examining the Breonna Taylor case.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT worker whose death at the hands of the Louisville Metro Police Department reverberated in the hearts of communities across the globe, sparking another revolution in the Black Lives Matter movement. The two-hour event titled, Say Her Name: Breonna Taylor, airs on Friday including never-before-seen footage of Taylor, and features interviews with her loved ones who are still reeling from the senseless tragedy eight months later.

One of those individuals rightfully, is Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer who expresses her raw emotion in an exclusive clip.

“To know her is to love her. She’s so much like me, but she’s so much better than me,” Palmer tells 20/20 correspondent Deborah Roberts. Palmer can be seen exclaiming over photos of her daughter and her drive for a better life.

“She loved to set these goals for herself no matter what it was, you wouldn’t be able to tell her nothing,” she continued. During her rare interview Palmer recounts how much she misses her daughter and through tears cements that she will never stop fighting for justice in the case.

Taylor was shot and killed on March 13 after LMPD officers who stormed her apartment in a botched raid. In the chaotic moments that followed, Walker fired a shot which struck one of the officers, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the thigh. LMPD officers returned 32 rounds in return, with six of the bullets striking Taylor ending her life.

However, there remains speculation over the shooting as Walker maintains that the LMPD did not announce themselves on the night of the shooting causing him, a registered gun owner, to fire in self-defense out of fear that an intruder was breaking in. Walker was initially arrested for attempted murder but the charges were later dropped. He is now suing the city and the LMPD for $10M.

“She’s the star of the show, for the family basically and she just kept everybody going at all times,” Walker said. Say Her Name features rare footage from the tragic night, including the moment the SWAT team arrived on scene, Walker’s arrest and his ride to the police station.

The special includes the controversial Good Morning America interview with co-anchor Michael Strahan and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, as well as sit downs with Taylor’s sister Ju’Niyah Palmer, Bianca Austin, Taylor’s aunt and Jamarcus Glover, Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, who was the subject of the LMPD raid. Taylor’s family lawyers, Lonita Baker, Benjamin Crump and Sam Auguair also offer their perspective on the investigation.

Say Her Name, airs on Friday, November 20 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.