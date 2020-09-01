Breonna Taylor’s Ex Turns Down Plea Deal Which Claimed She Participated In Drug Trafficking

A new development in the Breonna Taylor murder investigation gives more insight into the no-knock raid and tragic police shooting which took Taylor’s life at the age of 26 on March 13. More importantly, the new development gives weight to the accusations of a cover-up over the botched raid on that fateful night.

In July Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover, was offered a plead deal that implicated Taylor was involved in his alleged crimes. The deal stated that Taylor was a co-conspirator along with several co-defendants who engaged in drug trafficking large amounts of drugs into Louisville, Kentucky.

According to WRDB, the plea offer from the Jefferson Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office would have resulted in a possible 10-year prison sentence on charges of criminal syndication, drug trafficking and gun charges.

Glover was linked to the no-knock warrant led by Louisville Metro Police Department officers, Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove, who fired their guns into her apartment after Taylor’s current boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a warning shot of out fear of an intruder.

If he accepted the deal, Glover would have been released on probation instead of serving prison time, based on a decision from the presiding judge.

Glover was arrested last week in relation to a number of drug-related charges, including complicity possession of a controlled substance for cocaine and heroin, complicity trafficking in marijuana, complicity tampering with physical evidence and complicity to trafficking cocaine, CNN reports.

Glover was arrested on the night of Taylor’s death, but was released on bail. Last week’s arrest was due to his failure to pay bail on separate drug offenses from last month, according to a spokesman for the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for Jefferson County. He plead not guilty on Friday.

Since Taylor’s death her family and her legal representation have maintained that the Louisville Metro Police Department has been unfair and unwilling to reveal the truth in what happened on March 13, further adding to a smear campaign of Taylor’s name.

“The police are trying to make it out to be my fault and turning the whole community out here making it look like I brought this to Breonna’s door,” Glover said in an interview with the Louisville Courier Journal last week. “There was nothing never there or anything ever there, and at the end of the day, they went about it the wrong way and lied on that search warrant and shot that girl out there,”

Taylor’s family attorney lawyer Sam Aguiar said the deal shows “the lengths to which those within the police department and Commonwealth’s Attorney went to after Breonna Taylor’s killing to try and paint a picture of her which was vastly different than the woman she truly was.”