Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Files $10.5M Civil Suit Against Louisville Police Department

Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker recently filed a civil lawsuit against the city of Louisville and the Louisville Metro Police Department.

In the suit filed on Tuesday in Jefferson County District Court, Walker, 28, claims he is a victim of police misconduct and wants immunity from the prosecutors office after firing a single warning shot when officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove broke into Taylor’s apartment fatally shooting her on March 13, according to NBC News.

“The charges brought against me were meant to silence me and cover up Breonna’s murder,” Walker said during a press conference on Tuesday. “For her and those that I love, I can no longer remain silent.”

Walker undoubtedly has experienced trauma and pain over the loss of Taylor and also states that he lives in constant fear after the shooting.

Walker is seeking $10.5 million in damages for assault, battery, false arrest and imprisonment, malicious prosecution, abuse of process and negligence stemming from the night of the shooting, CNN reports.

Walker, a registered gun owner, was initially arrested during that fateful night after police claim he shot and injured Mattingly who eventually recovered after surgery.

But Walker’s attorney Steve Romines alleges that he did not fire the gun that struck Mattingly according to ballistic evidence.

“We know police are firing wildly from various angles,” Romines said in an interview with the Louisville Courier Journal. “The timeline and evidence at the scene is more indicative of (police) actually shooting Mattingly than it is Kenny Walker.”

He was charged with attempted murder over Mattingly’s injury, although the charges were later dropped, “without prejudice,” which means the charge could be brought forth again.

Walker’s lawyers plan to argue the state’s stand your ground law in their client’s defense.

“I was raised by a good family,” Walker said. “I am a legal gun owner and I would never knowingly shoot a police officer.”

“Kenny was clearly acting in self-defense, that he had every right to do, and they knew that, yet they charged him anyway because if he’s convicted it justifies their actions,” Romines said.