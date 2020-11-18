Madamenoire Featured Video

If you’ve seen any episodes of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, you know that the Harris gang is one big family. They have seven kids total that we’ve had the chance to get to know on reality TV over the years, but there’s an eighth one we didn’t get to meet.

In an interview with VLAD TV, Tiny opened up about the couple’s daughter, Leyah Amore. The singer delivered the child stillborn when she was six months pregnant.

“Me and him end up having four kids, but one was stillborn. So we have three living kids that we had together and then we have his three kids and my other daughter,” she said.

Speaking on the loss of Leyah, she said the experience was “very devastating.”

“It was probably like my saddest moment in my life, when I was at my darkest time,” she said. “I’m always pretty upbeat. I don’t really have a lot of times where I’m like down or feeling depressed or whatever. I don’t really have those moments that much, thank God. I’ve had it here and there, but that was the most I’ve ever been like out of it for weeks and weeks and weeks at a time.”

“I was just like, the thought of having a baby but not going home with a baby, that just traumatized me,” she added, clearly still shaken when speaking on that loss.

Tiny previously talked about it in 2009, stating that the sac that held her daughter had split it into and she was trying to thrive between two sacs. All seemed to be going fine until an appointment with a specialist showed there was no heartbeat. The family had a burial for Leyah, but before that, while still in the hospital, Tiny kept the baby close for as long as she could.

“After Leyah was born, I kept her in the room with me the whole day,” she told ESSENCE. “They placed her in the little basket and we dressed her in an outfit and had a blanket wrapped around her. They came and got her because her body went cold and I wanted her back so they warmed her body again and I kept her. Everybody came to visit her and then me and [T.I.] had our time alone with her.”

The couple would go on to have son Major the next year, and they would welcome a daughter, Heiress, in 2016. In 2019, Tiny actually took her youngest child to Leyah’s resting place. Writing of the visit in her Instagram Stories, Tiny said, “She woulda been 11 yrs old.”