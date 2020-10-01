Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Share The Loss Of Their Third Child

Prayers and well wishes are in order for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. It was just a few months ago that the couple announced that they were expecting their third child, in one of Legend’s music videos.

Sadly, last night, Teigen shared via Instagram that she and John lost their son who they had affectionately called Jack.

In an Instagram post, complete with photos, of her learning and processing the devastating news, Teigen wrote:

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.

.

.

We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.

.

.

To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.

.

.

Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.

.

.

We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

Back in August Teigen shared that both of her older children, four-year-old Luna and two-year-old Miles had been conceived through in vitro fertilization. In fact, she told PEOPLE, this pregnancy it was a miracle that she got pregnant because she didn’t believe she could conceive naturally.

This pregnancy had been full of complications. And last month Teigen shared that she had to be on bed rest for the past few months as her placenta was thinning and too weak to support him. She eventually went from bed rest, to the hospital where doctors were able to more closely monitor she and her baby. Tragically, his birth was not what they planned.

We commend Chrissy and John for so courageously sharing this devastating part of their journey and are praying for healing for them, their children and their family.