Do you believe in yourself? Maybe the answer to that question comes easily to you. Perhaps you say a resounding “Yes!” in response. Maybe, unfortunately, you know the answer is no. But, if you’re like a lot of people, you probably waver in some strange in-between area.

You say yes because you like to think you’re the type of person who believes in herself. But you feel like a bit of an imposter saying yes because you know you’ve done some things that would indicate you didn’t believe in yourself. Or you say, “Kind of?” in question form, just like that. You believe you will put in the work but you don’t necessarily believe that great things will happen. Don’t feel bad about that. Most people struggle to fully believe in themselves and for many reasons. We spoke with mental health professional Lacrisha Holcomb (IG: @TherapyisLight), owner of Therapy Is Light, about why it’s so hard to believe in oneself.

Our role models aren’t always rewarded

“I think we struggle because we are so incredibly smart!” says Holcomb. “We see the way women are treated who are strong, outspoken, and have the ‘audacity’ to command attention and reverence in ways traditionally attributed to men.” And women are sold the idea that there are always improvements to be made, as Holcomb says. “We live in a world that is constantly selling us ideas and products about ‘ways to be better’ which does not consider the possibility of some rejecting this notion and acknowledging already being pretty spectacular.”