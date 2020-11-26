Co-parenting can be challenging on a regular day, but when you factor romantic partners into the equation, the complexities of raising children together can multiply. Stereotypes lead us to believe that if there is an ex-wife and a girlfriend or wife present in a co-parenting family, then there will be strife and volatility. After all, it can feel a little unnatural to have to continue a relationship with an ex after the romance has died, and having to interact with their new partner can be even more awkward. However, it is possible and quite common for people to get along with their co-parent’s new partner or at the very least, to peacefully co-exist with a co-parent’s new partner. Here’s how.

Be cordial

Be friendly at most and cordial at the very least. Any time a woman finds out there’s a child and ex-partner on the scene, she may be tempted to assume the worst. Unfortunately, ex-partners are often stereotyped as bitter baby mamas who are looking to sabotage their ex’s new girl. We, of course, know that this not always true. And while you have nothing to prove, it can be beneficial to all parties involved. That said, you also don’t want to be too quick to strike up a full-blown friendship too early in the relationship before you get to know one another, as this can also cause conflict later down the line. Take it nice and slow.