Donald Trump Used Alice Marie Johnson As A Prop In His Super Bowl Ad

Donald Trump is truly something else.

On Sunday night, many were shocked after he aired a Super Bowl commercial featuring Alice Marie Johnson, a Black woman he granted clemency to after she served 21 years in prison on a charge of conspiracy to possess cocaine and attempted possession of cocaine.

“Alice Johnson was sentenced to serve life in prison for a nonviolent drug offense,” the commercial’s narration stated. “Thanks to President Trump people like Alice are getting a second chance. Politicians talk about criminal justice reform. President Trump got it done. Thousands of families are being reunited.”

“Two super Bowls ago I was sitting in a prison cell,” Johnson wrote in a Tweet featuring the ad. “Today I am a free woman and my story was featured in a Super Bowl Ad. I will spend the rest of my life fighting for the wrongly and unjustly convicted!”

Two Super Bowls ago I was sitting in a prison cell. Today I am a free woman and my story was featured in a Super Bowl Ad. I will spend the rest of my life fighting for the wrongly and unjustly convicted! God Bless America! pic.twitter.com/CGSyk54O37 — Alice Marie Johnson (@AliceMarieFree) February 3, 2020

Trump followed it up by sending out another eyebrow raising tweet with language that was far from coded.

I promised to restore hope in America. That includes the least among us. Together, let’s KEEP AMERICA GREAT! Text TRUMP to 88022 if you liked our Super Bowl ad! pic.twitter.com/Lgjt53B7QX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2020

The road to Jonson’s freedom was complicated. After years of grassroot efforts to secure her freedom, Johnson’s release trajectory took a dramatic turn once celebutante Kim Kardashian became her advocate. At the time Kardashian had recently taken an interest in prison reform, first using her social media platforms to tweet about the injustices within Johnson’s case. Details surrounding her arrest and subsequent time in jail, were relatable to many women, specifically Black women who found themselves in the same shoes at Johnson at one point in their life.

A single mother when she was arrested, Johnson faced a difficult time when she was unable to pay back a debt after loaning money to a former boyfriend. She used drug trafficking as a way out, it seemed like an easy solution to a problem that would free her and create a revenue of income at the same time.

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Kardashian used her platform to first tweet about Johnson’s case, which then led to Kardashian tapping her lawyers and connections to organize a meeting with Donald Trump. Weeks after her meeting, Johnson was freed from prison. The action now tied her to an unpayable debt to Donald Trump and his legacy in prison reform. He would reference his involvement in her case at every chance, knowing deep down that it was Kardashian’s influence as a celebrity that made him pull the trigger, it had nothing to do with Johnson’s humanity, and even less to do with her Blackness. For her participation, we do not blame Johnson because her decisions have been birthed out of survival and re-learning.

Trump has consistently treated Black women in Washington D.C. like they were beneath him which can be seen in his interactions with Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Maxine Waters, as well as journalists April Ryan and Yamiche Alcindor. Let’s also refer to the fact that over 90 percent of Black women voters voted for his opponent Hillary Clinton in the last general presidential election.

Trump knows that he doesn’t fare well with Black voters, and Black women specifically so he used the Super Bowl game as an opportunity to pander to an unreachable audience.

On social media, the attempt rightly fell flat and was heavily criticized. It will take much more than a one minute and thirty-second ad for Black women to undo the veil of political positioning happening here.