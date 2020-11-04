Madamenoire Featured Video

On Halloween, Keke Palmer shared a humorous video, dark humor that is, of herself kissing a special someone. She shared the video with the caption, “Rare footage of me in the process of becoming randomly suspicious of someone I trust because I struggle with distinguishing reality from my crippling anxiety and emotional trauma.” The guy in the video whom she was locking lips with happened to be a white man. The 27-year-old has been linked to Dutch rapper and singer Styn since last year.

There were people, as usual, who weren’t happy to see the star seemingly in an interracial relationship, but she never responded to those comments.

Fast forward to Wednesday, the morning after the election, and the actress and singer had some thoughts on what she was learning about who voted and who those same people chose to vote for. As she put it, “I see a lot of people living one way but voted another.”

A Twitter user, a Black woman, responded to her tweet by asking, “Like you?”

Palmer replied by letting the woman know that now isn’t the time for whatever slick comments she was trying to make.

“Sorry sis. I’m not in the mood for pseudo shade rn lol,” she said.

“Oh it’s no shade at all love. I still rocks with you… but you kissing that colonizer etc just wasn’t the move in this time right now,” the woman replied. “But again if it’s not that than that’s on me I’m grown to admit that.”

Palmer shut down the back and forth by saying, “Lol I’m sad this was what you chose to tweet me about. Girlllll God bless”

As mentioned, Palmer has been spotted with Styn for months now, and it’s possible he was the young man she was seen quarantining with in March:

He has openly posted the beauty on his page, and seems to have received the stamp of approval from her friends.

She, however, with the exception of some cheeky comments on his photos, has kept the business of her romantic life relatively quiet on social media — until that Halloween post.

“I don’t really do relationship stuff online, mainly because I don’t know how I would do it without looking, like, cheesy or something, you know?” she said to Harper’s Bazaar in the spring. “When it comes to romance, [posting about it] doesn’t really come naturally to me, so I feel like, why force it?”

Styn is part of a Brooklyn-based group called Mae Seven with his brother, Winter. Palmer made it known that she’s a fan of their music while dancing to the song “Ready” in December.