Keke Palmer Tried To Show Love To Tyler Perry But Twitter Wasn’t Having It, So She Set Them Straight: “I Don’t Care If You Disagree”

Keke Palmer isn’t having any of the Tyler Perry shade.

The 27-year-old actress experienced it for herself after taking to Twitter to show some love to the writer, director, producer and actor.

“I want to be like Tyler Perry when I grow up,” she wrote on Monday. “He’s like a modern Walt Disney.”

What was meant to be a simple nod at Perry’s hustle became a debate in the comment section of her tweet, with people criticizing him for not having a writer’s room, claims that he’s anti-union, their issues with the quality of his work and so on and so forth. Palmer, however, had her own criticisms for his detractors, noting that no one has to be perfect to be celebrated for the good things they’ve accomplished. She basically said her initial statements weren’t up for discussion.

“I love Tyler Perry. Period. He has inspired me so hate on him if y’all want but he’s done incredible things and literally came from NOTHING. His movies triple what they were made for and he HAS HIS OWN LOT,” she said.

“This social media trend of trying to literally criticize everyone to the bone is not fun nor cute. People aren’t perfect, you’re never gonna like ALL of everything. NEVER,” she continued.

“You don’t have to throw out the baby with the bath water. You can like some things about someone and dislike others, it’s possible for someone to be flawed and still be beloved,” she added. “And in pure Virgo fashion. I don’t care if you disagree because you don’t exist.”

In addition to being a fan of his hard work, Palmer also has a special appreciation for Perry because the billionaire helped her deal with skin issues that were negatively impacting her self-esteem as a young actress.

“I’ve struggled with this for years and I still do and it’s acne. I’ve battled it and documented it on social media,” she said last year. “I remember it got so — whew chile! [laughs] I remember it got so bad when I was around 13 or 14, I was at the NAACP Awards and just a year before, I did Madea’s Family Reunion with Tyler Perry. We saw him at the awards and you could tell I was pretty insecure about it. It was obvious to see. He actually pulled my mom to the side and said, ‘I’m actually going to pay for you guys to take her to a dermatologist.’ It really made a difference in my life.”

So with that being said, no Tyler Perry slander will be accepted by Palmer. She said what she said.