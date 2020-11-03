Madamenoire Featured Video

On National Adoption Day, Robert Carter became a father of five. According to WLWT5, the Ohio resident was already a foster dad to three boys — Robert Jr., Giovanni, and Kiontae — when he learned that the boys had sisters and he began coordinating visits.

“We met up for visits, and all the kids were crying,” the single dad told Fox 19. “They didn’t want to leave each other, and at that moment, I knew, OK, I have to adopt all five.”

Having grown up in foster care himself and having been separated from his own siblings for years, Carter told reporters that he could relate to the position that the children were in. Once he got older he was granted custody of his younger sister and guardian of his younger brother. Now, Carter has worked to reunite another family.

“My mom had nine kids, and I didn’t see my youngest again. He was two,” said Carter. “I didn’t see him again until he was 16, so for me going through that, I knew how important it is for them to see each other and be around each other. When I had my boys before I got the girls, that’s all they talked about was their sisters.”

Carter worked to get a larger home so that he could adopt all five children.

“When permanent custody was awarded to JFS, the five siblings were already placed in three different foster homes,” Adoption Worker Stacey Barton said. “Mr. Carter was the only foster parent willing and able to adopt all of the children. His childhood background has made him aware of the importance of keeping siblings together. He says that he enjoys being their father and that parenting them is easier than he could have ever imagined! His life is busy, with a lot of love, laughter, and loudness! I have enjoyed working with him and witnessing the children bond as siblings.”

With all that is going on in the world, it’s beautiful to see heartwarming stories such as this one. We’re wishing the Carter family all the best in their new chapter.