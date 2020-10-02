After Announcing Ms. Rona Paid Him A Visit, Here Are The Biggest Lies Trump Told About COVID-19

Early Friday morning Trump tweeted that he and First Lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The news comes after White House aide Hope Hicks tested positive. Hicks was in close proximity to Trump and several White House officials after she was allowed to travel even though they had full knowledge of her condition.

The move shows the lack of care for the American public as Trump and his aides held rallies and roundtables with those from the most vulnerable populations.

Now whether you label it karma, the October Surprise or irony, make no mistake that Trump’s diagnosis goes to show that it’s only a matter of time and opportunity for Ms. Rona if you refuse to wear a mask or social distance. Both which Trump has proudly advocated against since the quarantine lockdowns were initiated in March.

There are already conspiracy theories being thrown about arguing that Trump’s announcement is a hoax to get out of the next debate against former Vice President Joe Biden on October 15. It remains unclear what this means for the presidency, or if Mike Pence, who tested negative, will be tapped to step in for Trump while he is under quarantine. Some believe it is also a ploy for Trump to announce a full recovery in days in an attempt to continue downplaying the seriousness of the virus.

What’s real is that over 200,000 Americans have died and they did not have to. Lives were lost because inept leaders are at the helm of this nation. But a large portion of us were already aware of that.

Here are some of the major lies spewed from Trump’s mouth denying science, logic and reason during the longest year we’ve ever had to live through.