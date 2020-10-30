“Your Mother’s Meaner Than A Wet Cat” Iyanla Says The Problem Is Deeper Than Shay

As we reported earlier this month, Shay Johnson from “Flavor of Love” and “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” fame is going to be on the season premiere of season 7 of “Iyanla Fix My Life.”

Johnson appears with her mother and brothers in a two-hour episode. In the initial trailers for the show, Shay and her violence seem to be the issue. She storms away from Iyanla, telling her, “Lady, I’m out. And f*ck the process.”

But in this exclusive clip from OWN, Iyanla gets to the root of the issue for Shay and her brothers: their mother, Ms. Sandra.

Shay’s violence is a mirror of her mother’s and their mother’s gaslighting keeps her brothers from communicating their emotions with her.

Check out the conversation and the clip from tomorrow’s episode below.

Iyanla: Tell me about yesterday, what you saw, heard, felt.

Emjay: You know what’s funny? Everything I seen yesterday is what I see on the regular. I seen my mother, when you talk to her or say certain things, she tries to blow it off or make you feel like that’s not really it. That’s not really true. That’s not how you feel. It makes me not want to have certain conversations because I know the reaction.

Iyanla says she wants to teach the brothers how to hold their mother accountable during these difficult conversations and also to hold themselves accountable for willingly suffering in silence for so many years. Then the conversation turned to Shay.

Emjay: My sister. You can’t tell her nothing. She’s stubborn. She’s prideful and it’s just—it’s her way or no way.

Shay’s other brother chimes in to say, “It’s like she has an energy that needs to be released.”

Emjay: My mother would say it’s a spirit.

Iyanla: Your mother said it was a demon. And then denied that she said it. Let me ask you a question, is it safe for you to tell the truth to your mother and your sister, emotionally safe.

When one of brothers said no, Iyanla responds, “Your mother’s meaner than a wet cat. I ain’t talking about your momma but I’m talking about that behavior. I see it in your sister. You cannot solve the problem if you do not know what the problem is. Y’all think the problem is Shay. It’s not… All of you demonstrate it in one way or another. Shay acts out, you got to work and you run away.”

The two-hour season 7 premiere of “Iyanla Fix My Life” airs on Saturday, October 31 (9 pm- 11 pm) on OWN.