“F–k The Process!”: Shay Johnson And Her Family To Appear On An Aggressive Iyanla: Fix My Life Premiere

Shay “Buckeey” Johnson has been a mainstay on reality television since we first met her on Season 2 of Flavor of Love in 2006. But things are about to get really real as the current Love and Hip Hop Miami star is set to appear with her mother and brother Emjay on the Season 7 premiere of Iyanla: Fix My Life. It seems that the siblings are set to confront their mother, and their own issues, on the show, and the task will be quite difficult for her.

In the preview of the upcoming two-hour episode, Johnson tries to address her habit of being aggressive, similar to her mother. We know from watching Johnson on different shows over the years that she isn’t afraid to get physical with people she has an issue with (and the issues tend to involve a two-timing guy). She has been known to throw an ice cream cone when she deems necessary and then laugh about it. She proudly said herself at the time after such behavior, “I’m a muthaf–kin’ beast.” But when taken to task about this and more on Fix My Life, she doesn’t seem willing to hear the truth. At one point, she walks out on Iyanla Vanzant, telling her “I ain’t willing to deal with this sh-t. Lady, I’m out.” When Vanzant follows her to her car and tells her that she hasn’t yet seen what the process will be while she’s trying to give up on it, Johnson responds by saying, “F–k the process! Byyyye!” before rolling up her window on our beloved Vanzant.

Yikes.

Johnson has touched on her family issues during an interview in 2019, including growing up watching a lot of arguments between her parents (now divorced), feeling like she is put in the middle when her parents speak negatively of one another, her mother being strict, and an attempt to run away at one point when she was young.

“My aggressive side comes from my mother for sure,” she said on the Leschea Show. “She swears up and down we don’t act nothin’ alike.”

As for Johnson going toe-to-toe with Vanzant to address everything, you can see how all this frightening behavior plays out when the premiere of Iyanla: Fix My Life airs, fittingly, on Halloween (October 31). Check out the preview clip below: