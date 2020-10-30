Trailer For Season 13 Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta Doesn’t Have NeNe, But It Does Have Strippers, Drama And Plenty Of PPE

In the new preview trailer for the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Atlanta, we finally get an answer to the question everyone’s been asking: Yes, strippers dance with face shields on, and the PPE ain’t stoppin’ no show!

Seriously, though. It definitely looks like Season 13 will be an interesting one, even without OG NeNe Leakes. There’s a chance that we will figure out what the truth is behind the story that cast members slept with a stripper performing at a bachelorette party for Cynthia Bailey.

Outside of that, we will meet new Housewife Drew Sidora. She’s an actress (remember her from The Game?), singer, wife and mother of three. Early drama regarding her storyline involves her husband failing to explain why he disappeared for days and where exactly he was.

Cynthia is set on tying the knot with Mike Hill (which she did on October 10). But on their road to the altar, it seems the two struggle to speak each other’s love language.

Kandi Burruss, though very rich, is fuming over the fact that daughter Riley’s dad, whom Mama Joyce refers to as a “hood rat,” didn’t pay child support for 10 years.

“He made millions of dollars!” Burruss said in the trailer. “You just took it upon yourself to say, ‘f–k her, I ain’t paying her.'”

Kenya Moore seems to be having issues with estranged husband Marc Daly and is worried about clashes over how they will parent daughter Brooklyn. She also seems to be making new friends, including new addition LaToya Ali. She also seems to at least be making nice with Marlo Hampton of all people.

As for Porsha “I will quarantine a b—h!” Williams, she looks to have the most going on this season based on this early clip.

We get to see her activism, as footage from her protesting for Breonna Taylor is featured in the trailer.

“It could have happened to any of us,” she said to a group of people, including a few cast members, about Taylor’s killing. “And that’s why complacency is not something we have the right to live in no more.”

And as for her relationship with Dennis McKinley, it seems that he’s making an effort to save their relationship, but according to her, “unfortunately we are just speaking different languages.”

But what will stand out most, at least in the early part of the season, is whether or not Porsha and friend of the show Tanya Sam got a little too comfortable with the stripper who performed at the bachelorette party. According to the trailer, Kenya seems to be the one to kick off the conversation about it, claiming she heard “sex noises coming from a bedroom.”

While Porsha seems to be playing it cool/coy, Tanya is not happy with the “disparaging comments” coming from Kenya. For the record, Tanya spoke out publicly to say, “I will address this topic now and will not entertain this absurdity any further. The rumor circulating about me is NOT TRUE.” But there are rumors out presently that she cut ties with the show over the drama.

Perhaps we’ll get to the bottom of everything when the new season begins on December 6 at 8/7c on Bravo.