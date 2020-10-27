Wayne Brady Calls Out Social Media Platforms, Says Better Protections Needed After Grown Men Slid In His 17-Year-Old Daughter’s DMs

Wayne Brady, usually known for being lighthearted and positive, is pissed off. The 48-year-old father says he and ex-wife Mandie Taketa have been keeping an eye on the direct messages of his 17-year-old daughter Maile because grown men have been lurking in them. He believes the work it takes to get these people reported and off of social media is unacceptable.

Maile is a singer, dancer and actress who stars on the soap The Bold and the Beautiful. She shares videos of herself dancing with her more than 7,000 followers on Instagram alone. When her father visited The Talk on Tuesday, virtually, he opened up about how at one time, ex-wife Mandie fooled a man being inappropriate with their daughter into thinking she was the teen.

“If dad’s love their little girls, the next thing is don’t mess with the mama,” he said. “Mandie monitors Maile’s Instagram and social media. Even though she’s near grown, because she’ll be 18 in February, notice I said ‘near grown,’ you are still a child so we have to monitor that. And these grown men see her dancing and whatnot, and they just slid in.”

“Mandie got on the line with one of them and was, you know, texting back and forth and he was talking slick, until he realized that it was her,” he added. “And then she’s like ‘What the hell are you doing?’ And he’s like, ‘I just broke up with my girlfriend, and I just saw her.’ That doesn’t mean anything. You tell that to your cellmate when we put you in jail. You can talk all about your post-breakup relationship then.”

Brady said the fact that it’s that easy for adult men to be able to access the direct messages of underage girls like daughter Maile, is a big problem. It’s also an issue that men can send inappropriate messages and images to women. He wants better actions taken and is in the process of creating an initiative to make sure that happens.

“This is something that I’m very passionate about, and I’m going to start working on an initiative. I think the social media, Instagram, Facebook, I love y’all, but you need to be on it,” he said. “You can try to block a person’s account and report them for hate speech, you can report them for trying to be someone else, but in order to really get to them to say, hey, this person is saying something damning or showing images to a young woman or even to a woman who gets a salacious pic, all of the the tap dancing you need to do to get that person reported shouldn’t happen.”

“If this is what social media is, make the tools available to deal with these reprehensible people,” he added.

Maile is the only child of the Let’s Make a Deal host and his ex-wife. They were married from 1999 to 2008. Before that relationship, he was married to Diana Lasso from 1993 to 1995.