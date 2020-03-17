Disney Channel Star Skai Jackson, 17, Exposes DMs She Receives From Grown Men, And They’re Creepy AF

Skai Jackson, a mainstay on the Disney Channel, will soon become an adult, turning 18 in April; but until that day, she’s still a minor. Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped guys who, according to the star, are definitely over 18, from jumping into her direct messages on social media. It’s occurred so often that the 17-year-old decided to put them on blast recently.

Earlier in the month, she talked about how she was sick and tired of getting the uncomfortable messages:

I get the weirdest dms…. ew — Skai (@skaijackson) March 5, 2020

Me anytime a creepy grown man is in my DMs pic.twitter.com/FZgIWLX90X — Skai (@skaijackson) March 5, 2020

And some of the messages haven’t even been private. She responded “Jail” when one guy tweeted out, “Skai jackson lil a– can get it.”

The messages continued though. Eventually, the star, weary of men with pregnant fiancée’s and being incredibly inappropriate, chose to share some of the shenanigans she was seeing more often than not.

I’m just gonna start exposing these grown men cause I’m sick and tired😩 — Skai (@skaijackson) March 13, 2020

One man posted a salivating face emoji with hearts, to which she replied, “You’re going to jail.”

What I deal with in my DM all day😭 he has a whole fiancé ? JAIL pic.twitter.com/o8VR7MRoqA — Skai (@skaijackson) March 13, 2020

And another big creep said he’d been crushing on her and tried to offer the teen a sexual favor. She chose to ignore him and just put him on blast. Her fan base was grossed out.

Weird.

These guys aren’t the only weirdos that Jackson has been trying to avoid on social media and in real life. The actress most recently was able to receive a restraining order against white female rapper Bhad Bhabie after the 16-year-old, who initially blew up after going viral following an appearance on Dr. Phil, started threatening physical violence against Jackson. The “Cash Me Outside” girl claimed the star made a fake account to talk about her. Jackson denied that, and the girls’ mothers even got involved, going back and forth with one another. In the request for the order, the actress said, “The harassment has caused me to be fearful of leaving my house by myself, and lack of sleep.”

But aside from avoiding the drama and creepiness, Jackson is doing well, preparing to graduate from high school, and having success with recent voice work and starring in rapper Lil Nas X‘s “Panini” video.