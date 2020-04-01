“We Are A Family”: Wayne Brady Is Quarantined With His Daughter, Ex-Wife & Ex-Wife’s Boo

The coronavirus presents new challenges for some blended families as individuals choose to quarantine with their loved ones during this unprecedented pandemic.

Comedian and host Wayne Brady, 47, recently revealed he’s spending his isolation time with his ex-wife Mandie Taketa as they remain in close connection to co-parent their, 17-year-old daughter Malie, who is also their only child.

“My ex-wife Mandie and I, we have a different and a very special situation than a lot of people that co-parent. My daughter is 17, so it’s also different if she were five,” Wayne said in a video interview with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans on Tuesday.

“For the entire duration of her life, we have co-parented as best friends. We’ve also lived like seven minutes away from each other at the most. Like right now, we live virtually right next door to each other,” he continued to Scott’s surprise.

Mandie and Wayne were married for almost ten years from 1999-2008. Prior to Mandie, Wayne was married to Diana Lasso from 1993-1995.

In the interview, Wayne shared that the quarantine has been a smooth process and noted that he’s also accepted Mandie’s boyfriend Jason as part of his close circle.

“Our quarantining is a little different, we quarantine between both of our homes and I’ve got a big backyard and lots of land, so we both share this land and this space,” Brady said. “So Mandie, her boyfriend Jason, my daughter Maile, we are a family, so we’re like this new, nuclear family,” he continued.

“Family is everything to me. So, moments like this bring you closer,” he continued. “So we’ve been doing TikToks, we’ve been playing board games, we played spades, hearts, we’ve been in my studio writing songs together and freestyling, walking the dogs up the canyon, up the street. It’s an amazing time for family because it’s kind of like a time out.”

You can watch the full interview below.