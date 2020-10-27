Marc Anthony Addresses Evelyn Lozada Dating Reports

Apparently, the rumor mill has been speculating about a blossoming romance between singer Marc Anthony and reality star Evelyn Lozada. The reports began to circulate after fans noticed Lozada posting selfies in the singer’s Miami home and in his pool. Further, some reports pointed out that Lozada’s two children — Shaniece Hairston and Carl Leo Crawford — had also been staying at the mansion, fueling speculation that the two had already begun introducing their children to one another. However, as it turns out, those reports are actually false.

A spokesperson for Anthony told Page Six that reports of a dating relationship between him and the “Basketball Wives” star are false, adding that he simply offered Lozada and her family to stay at his home while he was out of town.

This wouldn’t be the first time that either Lozada or Anthony’s love lives have caused them to make headlines. Anthony was married to Jennifer Lopez for ten years. They share two children —12-year-old twins Max and Emme. Despite their divorce, the two share a positive co-parenting relationship. In fact, according to a report by OK! Magazine, Anthony will be a guest at Lopez and fiancé, Alex Rodriguez’s wedding.

Most recently, Lozada was engaged to former Los Angeles Dodgers star Carl Crawford. Crawford proposed to the reality star in 2013. They welcomed their son, Leo, shortly after. The pair later called off their engagement in 2017. Prior to that Lozada married former Cincinnati Bengals star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson in 2012. Their 41-day marriage ended in divorce after Johnson was arrested for assaulting his new bride. This past summer, Lozada accused Johnson of abusing her on multiple occasions.

The allegations were triggered after Johnson gained recognition for seemingly taking ownership of the attack and the consequences that followed after a fan questioned him about his optimism. Lozada lashed out in frustration, accusing him of lying about the number of times he attacked her.