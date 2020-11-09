When you’re a part of a blended family, the birth or impending birth of the first “ours” baby can trigger a flurry of mixed emotions. Particularly, when you are expecting your first child with a partner who already has children. As a first-time mom, you may feel everything from elation to panic, but you may find that your partner is on a completely different wavelength. Take Kevin Hart, for example. Recently, the father of four confessed that he had to work overtime to not be “the jaded dad” when it comes to his fourth and final child.

“I gotta be careful to not be the jaded dad, ya know, this is baby number four, so in the delivery room do you cry, no, you’ve seen it, you know the routine, I’m taking stuff out of the doctor’s hand, give it to me, let me cut the umbilical cord, put it under the lamp, I got it….”

Though Kevin’s word may seem harsh or insensitive, they’re actually quite honest and reflective of the experiences of some second, third, and fourth-time fathers. So since we’re on the subject, let’s talk about some of the other potential downsides of having your first child with a partner who already has kids.

He may not be as excited about firsts

When you’re a new mom, the temptation to gush about your child’s firsts. From the first bath to the first words, you will be in constant awe of your baby’s growth and development. While your partner may also feel some excitement over your child’s development, those precious moments may feel a little less magical as they have already experienced those moments with their older kids.