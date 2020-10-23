Kevin Hart Is Trying Not To Be A Jaded Dad When It Comes His Last Child

Fatherhood is not an entirely new journey for comedian Kevin Hart. Recently he and his wife Eniko welcomed their second child together and Hart’s fourth.

Being that this is the fourth time he’s been on this journey, Hart is doing his best to still be invested in the process of welcoming a new child to the world.

Speaking about welcoming his daughter, Kaori, on Extra, Hart said:

“I gotta be careful to not be the jaded dad, ya know, this is baby number 4, so in the delivery room do you cry, no, you’ve seen it, you know the routine, I’m taking stuff out of the doctors hand, give it to me, let me cut the umbilical cord, put it under the lamp, I got it….”

Hart said that it’s once the baby got home, around her other siblings that he was able to process the beauty of having another daughter.

“Once you get home and you really get a look at everybody together, that’s when it sets in, you look and you say wow we’re a family of six…For me, it’s building and creating a legacy within my family that lives with or without me.”

I don’t want to question the love Hart has for his children. But I wish he’d taken more time to think about his words in this interview.

Jaded is not a word anyone wants to associate with welcoming another child in the world and you don’t want to give any of your children the impression that you weren’t thrilled about them being here.

Without being too morbid, birth outcomes are not always what you’ve seen. There are millions of things that could happen in between conception and delivery. And people—not just Kevin Hart– who have had the privilege of having four healthy births, for both the mother and child, should be mindful of that always.

What do you make of Kevin Hart’s comments? Is it normal to become jaded after a certain number of children?

You can watch the full interview in the video below.