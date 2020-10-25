Oprah Winfrey Told Kanye West Not To Run For President

When Oprah talks, we listen. Well, accept for Kanye West of course.

The “Jesus Walks” rapper decided to abruptly insert himself into the 2020 Presidential race and his campaign has been a train wreck. His attempt to be the commander-in-chief of this country has been plagued by cringeworthy appearances, him dishonoring Harriet Tubman and Twitter rants, He isn’t qualified nor is he favorable but it isn’t stopping him from running, unfortunately.

Yeezy recently revealed that one noteworthy person tried to stop him from running for president. After he announced during the 2015 MTV Music Awards that he would run for president, Oprah Winfrey cautioned him not to do so. He didn’t elaborate on everything the media mogul said, but she politely told him he was out of his league, even though it didn’t come off that way to West.

“I remember running into Oprah two days or one day after that, and she’s like you don’t want to be president,” West said during an interview on the Joe Rogan Experience. “One of the things Oprah said is she said, ‘you got to bone up on your foreign affairs.’ I remember this, because it’s Oprah talking, so I’m gonna remember a lot of what the conversation was, but that’s the first thing she said was foreign affairs and foreign policies.”

According to Buzzfeed, it is “mathematically impossible for him to earn enough votes to become the next President of the United States.” The Chicago native put $12 million into his campaign but is only on the ballot in 11 states. A Morning Consult/Politico survey has also shown that out of the 2,000 registered voters that took their survey, only 2% supported West. Him not getting much support isn’t a surprise. Even Issa Rae spoke out against him during her October 17 appearance on Saturday Night Live.