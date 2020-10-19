Like His Tweets, Kanye Really Should Keep His Prayer For Issa Rae To Himself

Another weekend resulted in another Black man triggered by a Black woman rightfully calling them out on television.

Two weeks ago Megan Thee Stallion advocated for Black women on Saturday Night Live by issuing a direct lashing towards Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron over his mishandling of the Breonna Taylor case, leading to a grand jury declining to indict the officers relating to her tragic death.

On Saturday Insecure’s creator and star Issa Rae made her debut as host of the long-running comedy sketch show where she called out Kanye West during a sketch called “Your Voice Chicago.”

Rae along with cast members Keenan Thompson and Ego Nwodim appeared on a made up talk show where Black commentators talked about local candidates running in the upcoming election.

Rae played Jamele Demmings, lead counsel for Chicago’s NAACP, Thompson was the show’s host J. Louis Tibbs, while Nwodim played a freelance writer for The Root named Lisa Crowder.

During the end of the comedic segment where Rae accessed famous line, “I’m rooting for everybody Black,” she shouted “Kanye? ‘F’ him!” when it came down to the presidential candidates.

The self-proclaimed “Louis Vuitton Don” is running for president and has secured his name on the ballot in at least a dozen states.

In response, West tweeted that he would instead pray for Rae and her family on Sunday.

“I’ve always said SNL uses black people to hold other black people back,” he began. “My heart goes out to Issa Rae. I’m praying for her and her family. I know that the twenty years of service that I’ve paid in the entertainment field has furthered our ability to be more successful.”

Needless to say a large portion of the comments took further aim at West for not just holding his “L” in silence.

Why he felt the need to advocate for Rae in prayer is just strange and unnecessary. He needs to focus on himself and his motives, as it’s clear that he’s just one of the many people being used by Trump to degrade Black people.

While everyone can use a prayer over their life, Rae was participating on a sketch show, and even if her outburst was ad-libbed, she’s just participating in the same behavior Kanye routinely dives into himself.

It wouldn’t be the first time Rae called out West. During her stint as host of the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards, Rae took digs at the rapper during her opening monologue.

“I’m about as fashionable as Kanye is black – only when it’s convenient,” she said.

“That joke was my choice, just like slavery,” hitting back at West over his anti-Black statement that slavery was a “choice.”