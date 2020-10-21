It Looks Like Chris Rock Has Moved On From Megalyn Echikunwoke With This Actress
Is Chris Rock off the market again? There is speculation that that’s the case after the 55-year-old was spotted out in Malibu with actress Carmen Ejogo this past weekend.
The 46-year-old English actress is best known for her starring roles in Selma and Sparkle, but most recently starred in HBO’s True Detective, the film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and the Netflix biopic Self Made. According to PEOPLE, the two were seen going out for lunch in laid back looks. They first sparked rumors about the state of their relationship when they were spotted out for dinner together in New York City last month. They were seen holding hands and enjoying a lively conversation with one another based on the photos published of the outing by The Daily Mail.
Rock, who currently stars on the latest season of the FX series Fargo, was most recently in a relationship with actress Megalyn Echikunwoke for four years. That courtship ended earlier this year amid reports that Rock may not have been ready for anything serious following his marriage to Malaak Compton-Rock. The two were married for 18 years when they announced they were calling it quits. The divorce was finalized in 2016, and the exes share two daughters.
As for Ejogo, she has been married, too. She was most recently married to actor Jeffrey Wright from 2000 to 2014, and they share two children together. Before that, she was briefly married to rapper and actor Tricky in 1998. She also has something in common with Rock’s ex, Echikunwoke. Ejogo was also born to a white mother and Nigerian father.
Neither Rock nor Ejogo’s camps have addressed the rumors about them. Until then, hit the flip to learn more about her and see more images of the beauty.