It Looks Like Chris Rock Has Moved On From Megalyn Echikunwoke With This Actress

Is Chris Rock off the market again? There is speculation that that’s the case after the 55-year-old was spotted out in Malibu with actress Carmen Ejogo this past weekend.

The 46-year-old English actress is best known for her starring roles in Selma and Sparkle, but most recently starred in HBO’s True Detective, the film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and the Netflix biopic Self Made. According to PEOPLE, the two were seen going out for lunch in laid back looks. They first sparked rumors about the state of their relationship when they were spotted out for dinner together in New York City last month. They were seen holding hands and enjoying a lively conversation with one another based on the photos published of the outing by The Daily Mail.