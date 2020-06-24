“You Ought To Have A Little Bit Of Respect For Me” Tiffany Haddish Talks Rejecting Role In Chris Rock’s Top Five

If you’ve seen Chris Rock’s film, Top 5, you know that there are some pretty risqué scenes. Women are fully nude in sex scenes that seemed a little gratuitous.

Well, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, comedian Tiffany Haddish revealed that she was supposed to be one of those women.

“You know, when I first hit the scene, I was offered a lot of roles where they want you to expose your breasts. I remember that movie that Chris Rock did [Top Five] and it’s like he meets two girls and they have a threesome and then Cedric [the Entertainer] gets in there and he’s supposed to go ‘blah’ all over their faces–just let that baby batter go all up in their face. And it was like, ‘Tiffany, they’re offering you the role.’ And I was like, ‘I don’t want that role. I’m a stand-up comedian and I don’t let people do that in my face in real life, so why would I do it in a movie?'”

Haddish continued, “Like, you ought to have a little bit of respect for me, period. God mad this face for a reason and you’re not going to disrespect it. I feel like sometimes my representation tried to get me to go outside my lane, and if it is against my morals—and I do have some. I know I’m a little wild but I do have standards—then somebody might get fired.”

Haddish said, “It’s like, I’m a company, I’m a brand, and if you try to go against the policy of the company, you might not need to be working here anymore,” she continued. “So my people, we have weekly conversations about where I’m at mentally, what I want to do. And right now, almost everything I’m doing, I’m producing…My lane is big. I got a five-lane highway, and I have standards and I’ll be damned if anybody makes me sway.”