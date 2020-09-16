Are Taraji P. Henson And Fiance Kelvin Hayden Still Together?

People are wondering what the status of Taraji P. Henson and Kelvin Hayden‘s relationship is after months of the pair being pretty quiet about their relationship.

Over the weekend, Henson turned the big 5-0, and she celebrated, and is still celebrating, on a girls trip to Mexico. In photos from the getaway, Henson can be seen with a ring on her finger that’s not her engagement ring:

The last post she shared on Instagram about Hayden was from March, and the last post where she flashed her engagement ring was in April. His last post about her came on Valentine’s Day, and things seemed great between them at that time. The couple traveled to Cabo for a romantic Valentine getaway, which we shared photos from.

He also didn’t say anything on her birthday, which isn’t a big deal, even though it was a milestone birthday.

All that being said, there have been a number of signs that could point to the pair taking a break, or possibly them calling it quits altogether. The couple have broken up and then reunited in the past, though. Henson shared with SELF that after miscommunication and concerns of possible cheating, she cut him off years ago, and “blocked and deleted” his number and email. It took for him to come and explain himself and his intentions to her in front of friends and family in order for them to move forward.

“He had to suck in his pride and he still didn’t stop,” she said of his efforts to get her back at the time. “I said, ‘That’s my husband.’”

And though the couple were close to making it down the aisle, they pushed back their wedding date a few times, with Henson saying she was overwhelmed by the planning process and wanted to keep things simple. The pandemic was the most recent cause for pause.

“I’m pausing because there’s so much to take into consideration now. We’ve all been changed after this,” she told Access Hollywood back in March.

“I just lost an uncle who we think may have had complications of corona. It’s a lot to think about, and I just think we should pause, stop, and just think this thing through. Humanity will be forever changed after this!”

Henson and Hayden have been together since 2015. He proposed to her in 2018 on Mother’s Day, and in 2017, she went public with their relationship.

“You know, I’m not the type to blast my personal business, but you know, I think that it’s important for people to know that I’m happy,” she told Essence’s Yes, Girl! podcast. “I’m very very happy. I just am. We’ve been together for two years. And no one would really know that because I don’t blast my info like that but I’m very happy.”

