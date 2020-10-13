Royce Reed Says Son Wants A Name Change Due To Dwight Howard’s Alleged Absence From His Life

Royce Reed and Dwight Howard have had a strained co-parenting relationship for years. Their allegations against one another have ranged from Reed accusing Howard of child abuse to Howard accusing Reed of engaging in sexual acts in the presence of their son. Though things have been fairly quiet in recent years, apparently resentment and other issues continued to fester behind the scenes. Following Howard’s championship victory against the Miami Heat Sunday night, Reed took to Instagram to air out some grievances in connection to Howard’s relationship with their son.

“Imagine wanting and praying for this moment [making] NOT being in your kids’ lives worth it,” she began. “Imagine hoping this dream would be everything he imagined it would be and that he would change his priorities afterward. Then imagine your own child crying, wondering why his father is in his same city but won’t call, text, visit, or send a note by pigeon.”

Reed went on to imply that as a result of Howard’s alleged absence from their son’s life has cultivated feelings of unworthiness in the 12-year-old as well as a desire to have his name changed.

“Imagine your child wanting to change his name. Imagine your child feeling like he’s not worth it and unloved,” the former “Basketball Wives” star went on.

Despite the challenges that her son has been experiencing as a result of his father’s alleged negligence and having not seen or heard from his dad since July, Reed says that she still encourages him to forgive, pray, and be proud of who he is. To conclude, Royce left fans with a cautionary message about idealizing the lives of public figures based on the things they choose to share on social media.

“Y’all better stop praising ppl based off a screenshot of their lives on tv and Instagram posts. Better yet… imagine having to text a 3rd party to try and find out if this person plans on seeing their 2 kids that live here and that they haven’t seen since July or SPOKEN to since August before they leave the city and the response is “I don’t know, I gotta see what the team doin”. A multimillionaire who can catch any flight with a choice to spend a couple hours with children who want to think he’s their own personal Superman. A child who REALLY NEEDS HIM RIGHT NOW! But… I hold this little boy at night through tears and anger. I comfort him. I raise him with love not through money. So anyone who has an issue with that FUCK YALL! Straight up! Braylon will always cause my lioness to come out! PERIOD! #mytherapistisgonnakillme.”

We must also note that prior to sharing this information, Reed reacted to a personal text message accidentally shared by Howard, in which it appeared that he may have been experiencing some issues with his partner the night of the championship.

“Imagine it being one of the happiest moments/days of your life and someone who’s supposed to be your sanity and [celebrating] with you comes at you with some childish drama for all the world to see…how embarrassing,” Reed wrote.

Obviously, she could’ve kept that relationship commentary to herself since that has nothing to do with raising their son; however, the allegations she has made against Howard and quite awful and if true, he definitely needs to step up for their son in a meaningful and consistent way Hopefully, these co-parents can resolve their issues and put the needs of their son first.