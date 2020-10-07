Watch: Hulu’s Horror Satire Film Bad Hair Gives The Term “Bad Weave” New Meaning

A bad weave can have quite a few disastrous consequences. First, there are the aesthetics of the install. Badly installed weaves can have you out here looking quite terrible. Then, there’s the issue of potential hair damage. An unskilled hairstylist could potentially leave you bald and edgeless as she attempts to master the art of the sew-in. And then, of course, there’s the potential issue of self-love and acceptance. After enduring decades of subliminal and direct messaging that our natural hair is not beautiful, some Black women have internalized the message that in order to be seen as desirable or to be accepted in workplace settings, we have to assimilate by covering our hair with extensions. The latter is where we find Anna, the protagonist of Dear White People director Justin Simien’s new satire horror film, Bad Hair.

Anna is a dark-skinned girl from Compton who is trying to make it in the music television industry during the late ’80s. Despite having the talent and credentials to succeed in her field, her career has yet to truly take off because the powers that be feel that she does not look the part.

“A look decided centuries before she was born by forces beyond her control and understanding,” said Simien in a statement.

At the advisement of her light-skinned boss, Zora, played by Vanessa Williams, Anna decides to have a hair weave installed in hopes that it will assist her in finally getting her career off of the ground. While it appears that Anna’s new hairdo helps her to obtain the success that once evaded her, her newfound prosperity comes with some horrifying consequences as her hair extensions seem to have a mind of their own.

“I’m making this because I have much to say about the hidden costs and quiet personal deaths one feels when trying to thrive in a world not built with them in mind,” added Simien.

Just in time for Halloween, Bad Hair will debut on Hulu Friday, October 23. Check out the trailer below.