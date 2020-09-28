Someone Asked Monica Where Energy She Has For C-Murder Was For Shannon Brown And She Responded: “Don’t Play Wit Me!”

If you’ve been paying attention, you’ve probably noticed that for the last month or so, Monica has been very outspoken in not only her support of former flame C-Murder, but also in her efforts to help him get released from prison. He has been serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2009 of second-degree murder in the shooting of a teen in a nightclub in 2002. However, since then, two eyewitness have abandoned their original testimony. She has teamed up with Kim Kardashian, who has been successfully working to help free those wrongfully convicted, to use their resources to hopefully help the rapper, born Corey Miller, get out of prison. It is a commendable effort, and one Monica is very serious about. While promoting her upcoming album, Trenches, she sported a denim jacket with C-Murder’s face on the back of it that read, “Free C-Murder.”

And while her enthusiasm has received some support, there are others who have questions about it. When a few people took to a ShadeRoom post about Monica’s “Free C-Murder” attire to criticize her and the type of relationship they have, she responded.

Someone asked “WHERE WAS THIS ENERGY FOR SHANNON???” and the singer hit back saying, “got him out the same day so nobody had a chance to say free him! Don’t play wit me!” It seems she may have been referencing Brown’s recent arrest for firing a rifle at people looking at homes for sale who entered his property. (He said he thought they were trying to break in.)

She also had some words for someone who claimed she could “NEVER STAY WITH A MAN.

“PSA NO ONE LEFT ME! Stop talking about people you don’t damn know!” she said. “Oh wait , that’s what happens here ! Carry on.”

And when someone else tried to claim that the singer and rapper dated when he was 26 and she was 16, then criticizing people for supporting their “‘love’ story,” Monica shut down such claims with, “LIE NOT TRUE AT ALL !!!”

For the record, Monica has clarified that she has always been supportive of C-Murder, even when she was married, which her then-husband was fine with. In an interview on V-103 in Atlanta following her VERZUZ, she said her ex-husband would go with her when she would travel to New Orleans to visit and support the rapper.

“Studying this case and talking about the specifics with his lawyer Tim and with Jessica, and learning that there’s so much evidence that says he should be a free man, it pushed me to say, if I do have a voice and I do have a platform, it has to be used for the things that I believe in and I believe in him. I understand that people may not understand that,” she said. “The idea of the ‘relationship’ of it, of course, that’s how we knew each other but we weren’t together when he was arrested. And we weren’t together during his incarceration, but it never changed our friendship. It left a lot of things to be misunderstood. It was kind of unfair when other people got brought up. For instance, my ex-husband, I never did anything that was disrespectful in that light. And every time I went to New Orleans, he went too. The daughters know him as well.”

“This wasn’t about relationship, this was about freedom…this was really about what’s right and what’s wrong,” she added.