Dr. Dre’s Daughter Truly Young Had Some Choice Words For 50 Cent After He Called Her Mother A B-tch: ‘You Disgust Me’

Dr. Dre’s divorce has been messy and making headlines since his soon-to-be ex-wife Nicole filed in August. It was recently reported by TMZ that Young is requesting $2 million a month for temporary spousal support and another $5 million in lawyer fees. Rapper 50 Cent, who is known to never left things unsaid, recently chimed in about the hefty allowance Young is requesting.

“These b–ches be crazy how do you even ask for [$]2 million a month[?],” he wrote on Instagram.

Dr. Dre and Young’s daughter, Truly, saw 50’s comment and wasn’t too happy about it. She clapped back in the comments and came for his jugular.

“Haha…coming from an ugly, washed up, early 2000’s rapper who filed for bankruptcy and is only envious of my family’s wealth and lifestyle,” she wrote in the comment section of his post. “Have fun spending the rest of your savings on steroids. F**k You.”

The Queens native wasn’t the only one who Truly had to put in their place. Once she saw that rapper Xzibit commented “Wtf” in the comments, Truly had a few choice words for him too.

“Alvin…After everything my parents have done for you and your family, this is how you respond to a picture of my parents and I, and a quote calling my mom a b–ch…f–k you.”

She didn’t stop there. In her Instagram story she added:

“The blatant misogny and disrespect by ignorant men that is being shown is absolutely f–king disgusting and vile. Calling my mother, my dad’s wife, a b-ch is unforgivable. 50, your marketing schemes are as low life and disgusting as you are. Using a photo of my parents and I solely to gain attention for yourself exemplifies a lot of the things wrong with the world right now. You disgust me, and I can speak for women of my generation as well. You are furthering the problems. Everyone already knows that you’re a d–k, but you just proved it yourself.”

Young is requesting the spousal support to pay for her $100,000 a month mortgage, $10,000 for monthly laundry and cleaning costs, $20,000 a month for her cell phone bill, $125,000 for charitable contributions, $900,000 for entertainment, $135,000 for clothes and $60,000 for living expenses and tuition.