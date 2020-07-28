50 Cent’s “Apology” To Meg The Stallion Was Anything But An Actually Apology…

Over the last few years the call to listen to Black women and respect Black women has grown louder among us in our frustration of living in a world that seeks daily to diminish and devalue us.

Two weeks ago, Meg Thee Stallion was shot in her feet during a night out in Los Angeles, California. While we don’t know exactly what happened, she was in a car with a close friend, along with singer, rapper Tory Lanez, who was later arrested for carrying a concealed weapon. He was eventually released on $35,000 bail.

50 Cent continues to show his dislike for Black women as one of the first people to share a meme about Meg Thee Stallion being shot, which used a motif from one of the saddest scenes in Boyz N The Hood, superimposing Meg’s face and Tory Lanez’s face in the photo. He has since deleted the meme. But 50 wasn’t alone. Draya and Chrissy Teigen also went viral over making light of Meg’s very serious situation.

Since the story broke, we’ve seen the performative actions of Black men and certain women, who claim to be about Black women, become exposed, and rightfully so. Black women held up the fort in Meg’s name per usual, not dignifying unfounded conspiracy theories about what happened during the incident and calling out those who always default to the “innocent until proven guilty” mantra, especially when Black men are involved. We saw it with Chris Brown, Bill Cosby, R. Kelly, Russell Simmons, Fabolous, and now Tory Lanez has joined the chat.

There were so many disgusting jokes and memes shared on social media, reminding of all the times where Black women say that Black women only care about other Black women.

Draya and Chrissy recently apologized, which somehow led to the strange occurrence of 50 Cent offering what he framed as an “apology,” but was anything but.

Using a portion of Meg’s video where she broke her silence, debuting a snatched soft lavender ponytail while being draped in jewels, to replay one of the hardest nights of her life, she also called out all of the people who made jokes about her situation.

“I ain’t never seen so many grown ass muhf*cking men chime in on s–t that was none of they muhf*cking business…Shut the f–k up when s–t don’t have nothing to do with you,” she said.

“And you out of your mind ass b*tches… how many times are you going to show us you’re dumb? A lot of you silly muthaf*ckas don’t have no morals or no code to stand on.”

She also talked about the recent death of her mother and how she got lost in placing her heart with people who cared nothing about her.

In response, 50 posted a snippet of her video and wrote the following caption: “Damn I didn’t think this s–t was real,🤦‍♂️It sounded so crazy @theestallion i’m glad your feeling better and i hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if i knew you was really hurt sorry.”

The whole statement is completely full of gaslight theology–especially coming from a man who was shot several times himself. With Black men like 50 Cent, empathy is only reserved for people who he “respects,” and Black women are clearly not on that list.

50 Cent has a problem with Black women and we know that, as we saw in his comments to rapper Lil Wayne, regarding his affinity for women who look more “exotic.”

Nonetheless, Meg made it clear that she doesn’t need an apology from any of the people who routinely tried to play her over the last few weeks.

“I just want y’all to know a b–h is alive and well and strong as f— and ready to get back to my regular programming,” she said at the end of her Instagram Live.

We love to see a Black woman who is rooted in knowing who she is. We stand with you Megan and hope that you take all the time you need for your wellness and self care.