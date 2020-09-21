Garcelle Beauvais Hosted Her First Episode Of “The Real” Today, With Well Wishes From Jamie Foxx

Today marks Garcelle Beauvais’ first time sitting in the co-host seat on “The Real.”

She seems like a good fit for the show but time will tell how the audience will receive her.

In the meantime though, she received a warm welcome from her fellow cohosts, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, and Jeannie Mai for their seventh season.

Loni made sure to mention that she wanted everyone to be welcoming to her before she allowed Garcelle to introduce herself to America.

When she did so, Beauvais said, “First of all, I just want to say I am beyond excited to be with you guys. I’m a mom, I’m an actress, I’m a host. I’ve done a bunch of different things. But what I’m really happy about, now more than ever, we need our sisterhood. We want to support each other, uplift each other, have amazing conversations. Even if we disagree, we’re going to disagree respectively. And I am thrilled for the opportunity.”

Jeannie asked her what were her first feelings when she learned she got the job.

“It was totally of pure exhilaration. I was so excited. My kids were screaming. I was screaming. They didn’t even know why I was screaming because I didn’t tell them. Because I didn’t want them to ask me everyday, ‘Did you get it? Did you get it?’ So when I started screaming, they started screaming and then I told them.”

And there was someone else who wanted to share some well wishes as she embarks on the new journey in her career.

Jamie Foxx, who famously starred alongside Beauvais in the hit “Jamie Foxx Show” recorded a message which they played for Garcelle.

After singing the Drake line, “Oh you Fancy, huh?” Foxx said, “Garcelle, congratulations on your new job on “The Real.” And it makes sense because you are the realest. You are the best. You are blessed. I love you beyond. You’re going to bring something to that show that is so wonderful and beautiful. And at the same time, you know what you’re talking about. So, let it all hang out. I’m sending you blessings on your wonderful, wonderful accomplishment and continue to bless us with your beauty and your mind. Thank you so much.”

You can watch the full moment in the video below.

Later in the show, Beauvais was joined by her former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” costar Denise Richards, who recently announced she’s leaving the show.

Beauvais once said that if Richards left the show, she would follow. So Adrienne asked if this departure meant she was also leaving. Garcelle said, “I did say that…You know, I had a really great time doing the show. It’s up to Bravo but I’m definitely up for next season.”

Later, the ladies also spoke to Janay Khan, the International Ambassador for Black Lives Matter. You can watch a brief clip of her in the video below.