How Going Natural (Again) Is Different The Second Time Around

Hair journeys are ongoing. When I first went natural back in 2011, I would have never thought I would have relaxed my hair six years later. And when I relaxed, I never expected to be going natural again, yet here I am. This transition, however, is very different from my first. Here’s how:

Texture expectations

When I went natural the first time, I’ll admit that I fell into the trap that many others fell into. I had some pretty problematic texture expectations, which included hoping for a looser texture. I have since developed a sincere appreciation for all textures and curl patterns, including my own. I’m much more focused on learning as much as possible about my and my daughter’s specific hair types and how to care for our hair in the best way possible.